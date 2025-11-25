Disney continues battle against prejudice with much-anticipated Zootopia 2

Los Angeles, California - The sentient animals of the fictional city of Zootopia are back with a fairytale for our times, examining how the powerful exploit our prejudices, in a family-friendly movie Disney hopes will be a big holiday hit.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters on Wednesday, November 26. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Nine years after the Oscar-winning first installment, Zootopia 2 – delves deeper into a world that has grossed over a billion dollars at the global box office, despite – or because of – its clear moral ambition.

"The great thing about these movies is that they are like fables," Byron Howard, one of the two directors, told AFP in Los Angeles.

"These animals are a great way for us to hold a mirror up to human nature and the mistakes that we make."

We're plunged back into the city of Zootopia, a modern metropolis where predators and prey have learned to coexist without devouring each other, but stereotypes continue to influence relations.

Judy, the first rabbit to join the city's police force, has proven to her macho colleagues – buffaloes, hippos, and warthogs – that she deserves her place in the investigative department.

Along the way, she forges an unexpected partnership with Nick, a solitary fox whose past as a con artist proves to be a valuable asset in uniform.

The budding friendship will be tested by a high-stakes heist, carried out during the city's centennial gala by a snake, a species long banned from the city.

But when it comes time to arrest the culprit, Judy learns the rattlesnake – Gary – is simply trying to uncover a secret to restore his family's honor.

"We have a lot of misconceptions about reptiles and snakes in general," says co-director Jared Bush.

But Gary is "the most kind-hearted, warm, vulnerable character I think we've ever made."