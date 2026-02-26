Scream 7 premiere draws protests against Melissa Barrera's firing over pro-Palestine posts

Los Angeles, California - As Scream 7 hosted its global premiere in Los Angeles, a crowd of protestors demonstrated in support of actor Melissa Barrera, who was fired from the movie after sharing posts condemning Israel's assault on Gaza .

The Los Angeles premiere of Scream 7 drew protests over the firing of lead star Melissa Barrera, who was dropped over posts condemning Israel's assault in Gaza. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The horror sequel debuted in glitzy style on Wednesday night, but at the nearby Paramount Studios lot, protestors gathered to urge a boycott of Scream 7.

Activists displayed Palestinian flags as well as signs that read "Stand For Free Speech Boycott Scream 7" and "Cancel Paramount+," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Barrera, who played the leading role in the previous two Scream sequels, was fired in November 2023 over her social media posts about the conflict in Gaza.

Barrera's posts had condemned Israel's all-out assault on Gaza following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks as a "genocide" – a description since corroborated by UN experts and human rights groups.

Spyglass Media Group dropped the In the Heights actor from the film, claiming that her posts were antisemitic. Barrera's co-star, Jenna Ortega, exited the film the day after her firing.

Director Kevin Williamson addressed the protests in support of Barrera at the premiere, saying that while his "heart just sort of stopped" when he saw the demonstration, he respected their right to protest.