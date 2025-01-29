Hapless '90s singleton Bridget Jones arrives for triumphant rom com return

London, UK - Hollywood star Renée Zellweger on Wednesday marks the return of Bridget Jones – the Chardonnay-swigging, calorie-counting hapless 1990s singleton – at the world premiere of the franchise's upcoming film Mad About the Boy.

Hollywood star Renée Zellweger on Wednesday marks the return of Bridget Jones at the world premiere of the franchise's upcoming film Mad About the Boy. © Collage: Ben STANSALL / AFP & Universal Pictures + StudioCanal

Taking place in London, the scene of all Bridget's greatest catastrophes, the red carpet showing is also due to be attended by rising star Leo Woodall (28) who plays her latest and much younger love interest.

Texan actor Zellweger famously piled on a few pounds and successfully cultivated a British accent to star as Bridget alongside Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in the original 2001 smash hit Bridget Jones's Diary.

In the latest installment, Bridget – now a 51-year-old widow and single parent – navigates new levels of embarrassment as she grapples with texts, tweets, dating apps, and Botox after the death of her husband Mark Darcy (played by Firth.)

The fourth and latest installment comes nearly a decade after the previous one – Bridget Jones's Baby.

In that movie, Bridget ends up pregnant and unsure who the father is after flings with a handsome American internet billionaire played by Patrick Dempsey and ex Mark Darcy whom she eventually marries.