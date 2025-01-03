2025's most anticipated movies: Captain America, Bridget Jones, and more hit the big screen!
Los Angeles, California - From a buzzy Michael Jackson biopic to Renée Zellweger's return to the cult role of Bridget Jones, 2025's new movies promise plenty of treats for cinephiles in the coming year.
Coming up in February is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment of the legendary romantic comedy series.
Renée Zellweger is back, this time grappling with the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), and raising their two children alone. Many fans will be delighted to see the return of Hugh Grant, starring as Jones's former lover Daniel Cleaver.
A classic from 1937 is also back on the silver screen: Disney's Snow White. Rachel Zegler plays the lead (West Side Story), with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) playing her stepmother.
Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has been enjoying a comeback for a while, first making headlines and winning praise for showing up on the red carpet without any makeup.
Now she's tipped for an Oscar for her lead role in The Last Showgirl – she has already been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as a dancer in Las Vegas.
The Superman film coming up in summer seeks to be a fresh start for the film series, with director James Gunn trying to counteract superhero fatigue by focusing more on the characters and their relationships.
Clark Kent is played by David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane.
In 2024, only one film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was released after a series of flops, but that's due to change in 2025.
Franchises come back strong in 2025 with Marvel, Avatar, and more
Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth film in the Captain America Marvel series. Anthony Mackie plays the title role, with Harrison Ford also in the cast, with the film coming up in the first quarter.
Later, we can look forward to the Marvel film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, whose star-studded cast includes Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.
Michael is the first biopic about the King of Pop to be released in theaters by Antoine Fuqua. What makes it so moving is that Michael Jackson (1958-2009) is played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, born in 1996.
The film about Jackson's eventful life and his musical career is coming up in the second half of the year.
Brad Pitt has been a regular fixture at Formula One races for a while, warming up for the new action film F1 hitting big screens mid-year.
Pitt stars in Joseph Kosinski's blockbuster as a former Formula One driver who comes back as a mentor, and the cast also includes Javier Bardem. Record-breaking world champion Lewis Hamilton worked on the film, which was partly shot during race weekends, as a consultant and co-producer.
There's even more on the list of cinema highlights, including the third film in James Cameron's Avatar series, due to be released in December: Avatar: Fire and Ash. The second part of the musical blockbuster Wicked, now titled Wicked: For Good, is also expected in November.
A new Mission: Impossible film with Tom Cruise is also on the cards. And the eighth part of the series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is set to be released in May.
Action fans can also look forward to Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Landmark Media