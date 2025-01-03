2025's most anticipated movies: Captain America, Bridget Jones, and more hit the big screen!

Los Angeles, California - From a buzzy Michael Jackson biopic to Renée Zellweger's return to the cult role of Bridget Jones, 2025's new movies promise plenty of treats for cinephiles in the coming year.

The Last Showgirl (l.) and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy are among 2025's most anticipated movies. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Coming up in February is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment of the legendary romantic comedy series.

Renée Zellweger is back, this time grappling with the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), and raising their two children alone. Many fans will be delighted to see the return of Hugh Grant, starring as Jones's former lover Daniel Cleaver.

A classic from 1937 is also back on the silver screen: Disney's Snow White. Rachel Zegler plays the lead (West Side Story), with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) playing her stepmother.

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has been enjoying a comeback for a while, first making headlines and winning praise for showing up on the red carpet without any makeup.

Now she's tipped for an Oscar for her lead role in The Last Showgirl – she has already been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as a dancer in Las Vegas.

The Superman film coming up in summer seeks to be a fresh start for the film series, with director James Gunn trying to counteract superhero fatigue by focusing more on the characters and their relationships.

Clark Kent is played by David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane.

In 2024, only one film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was released after a series of flops, but that's due to change in 2025.