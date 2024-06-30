Inside Out 2 continues record-breaking reign at top of box office

Los Angeles, California - Inside Out 2 kept its number one spot at North American box offices for the third weekend in a row, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday, stalked closely by the latest installment in the Quiet Place horror franchise.

The movie pulled in $57.4 million over the weekend, for a total haul of $469 million since its June 14 theatrical release – continuing its sweep despite struggles in the overall market, noted analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"In spite of record-breaking numbers from Inside Out 2 and an excellent performance by Planet of the Apes, the June domestic [box office] was down -20.8% compared with the pre-pandemic average," Gross said.

The coming-of-age film again takes place largely inside the mind of a girl named Riley as she grapples with new feelings on starting high school.

Emotions such as Envy and Anxiety join the existing, talkative residents of her young head, including Joy and Sadness, all of them voiced by actors including Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith.

Close behind was Paramount's A Quiet Place: Day One, the third installment in the apocalyptic horror series, starring Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong'o, which garnered $53.0 million in its debut weekend.

Gross called it "an outstanding opening for the 3rd episode in a horror series," though he noted critic and audience reviews were down from the previous chapter. "Only 13 horror series have moved on to a fourth episode. That list is going to get longer now."