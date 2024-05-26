June movie + TV releases: A Quiet Place, House of The Dragon, and more heat up summer!
The school season is coming to an end, the days will be longer, and the weather will finally break as June is on the horizon!
The first full summer month will not only be jam-packed with BBQs and fire pits, but the entertainment on the way is also at an all-time high.
June will see the return of the ground-breaking Game of Thrones prequel, as well as the next Bad Boys flick, plus even more juicy releases hitting theaters.
Here are the top four releases coming in June that are absolutely unmissable!
A Quiet Place: Day One
The A Quiet Place universe continues with a look at how the world became infested with terrifying, killer aliens.
The sci-fi horror prequel follows Lupita Nyong'o as Sam and Joseph Quinn as Erik, who attempt to survive the Big Apple after it becomes invaded by bloodthirsty alien creatures with ultrasonic sound hearing.
Also joining the cast is Djimon Hounsou, who previously appeared in A Quiet Place Part II.
Will the trio survive this nightmare in silence? Find out when A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28!
House of the Dragon Season 2
All must choose when House of the Dragon returns with its much-anticipated second season, which continues the bloody battle for the Iron Throne.
Picking up from the season 1 finale, Rhaenyra, played by Emma D'Arcy, and her former friend-turned-step-mother Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, reprised by Olivia Cooke.
Now, two houses have formed as the devastating war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons" looms.
Get ready for dragons to fly and blood to spill when House of the Dragon season 2 premieres June 16 on Max.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha goin' do?
This June, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back, but this time, they've found themselves outside of the law in the next Bad Boys film.
After Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, reprised by Smith and Lawrence respectively, investigate corruption in the Miami PD, the two find themselves as fugitives and must clear their names.
Will the "bad boys" prove their innocence? Is this the last rodeo for Miami's finest?
Make sure you're seated when Bad Boys: Ride or Die crashes into theaters June 7!
The Watchers
Even though fall is months away, horror movie lovers have plenty of options this month.
In addition to a Quiet Place, viewers can catch Dakota Fanning attempting to survive the night after she gets stranded with strangers and monsters lurking in the woods.
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's daughter Ishana will make her directorial debut with this anticipated thriller, and from the trailers and teasers, it looks like a scary good time!
Will the group defeat the evil that hunts them? Try not to get nightmares when The Watchers hits theaters June 7.
