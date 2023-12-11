Jada Pinkett-Smith calls Will Smith's Oscar slap "sh*t hitting the fan" and "a holy slap"
Los Angeles, California - Girls Trip star Jada Pinkett-Smith shared that she realized she would "never leave" Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on her behalf.
Jada called her 53-year-old husband's Oscar blow a "holy slap" during her new interview with You Magazine because "so many positive things" came after it.
"I nearly didn't even attend the Oscars that year, but I'm glad I did," she confessed.
The Scream 2 actor's revelation comes after she revealed in her recently published memoir that she and the King Richard star have been separated since 2016.
Pinkett-Smith continued, "That moment of the sh*t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will's side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him.
"Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn't happened?"
Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith truly back together?
Last month, the Madagascar star clarified that she and Will were "staying together forever" after spending the Thanksgiving holiday together with their kids.
Yet, Will, who just performed at the Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop with DJ Jazzy Jeff on Sunday, raised eyebrows at this year's Art Basel in Miami, as he was seen with a woman who oddly resembled his wife.
Time will if the Smiths are truly back together, or if Will is pulling a Kanye West!
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP