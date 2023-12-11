Jada Pinkett-Smith calls Will Smith's Oscar slap "sh*t hitting the fan" and "a holy slap"

Los Angeles, California - Girls Trip star Jada Pinkett-Smith shared that she realized she would "never leave" Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on her behalf.

Jada Pinkett-Smith says that Will Smith's (l) Oscar slap helped repair their marriage. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Jada called her 53-year-old husband's Oscar blow a "holy slap" during her new interview with You Magazine because "so many positive things" came after it.

"I nearly didn't even attend the Oscars that year, but I'm glad I did," she confessed.

The Scream 2 actor's revelation comes after she revealed in her recently published memoir that she and the King Richard star have been separated since 2016.

Pinkett-Smith continued, "That moment of the sh*t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will's side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him.

"Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn't happened?"