Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and more stars to descend on Venice film festival

Venice, Italy - The Venice Film Festival kicks off this week, rolling out the red carpet for Julia Roberts and George Clooney in a flurry of worldwide premieres at the glitzy celebration on the sandy Lido.

Workers install the logo of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival ahead of the event on August 24, 2025. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

A cavalcade of cinema A-listers will arrive by water taxi to Venice's seaside resort for the festival beginning Wednesday, from Jude Law to Emma Stone, drawing hundreds of fans hoping for a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Among the acclaimed directors at the festival's 82nd edition are Werner Herzog, Jim Jarmusch, Kathryn Bigelow, Gus Van Sant, and Park Chan-wook, who returns to the festival after 20 years.

Venice, a highlight of the international film circuit, serves up both big budget films with box-office potential – such as Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as an aging wrestler – and smaller independent works.

Despite the glamorous backdrop, some of the films lined up which are more focused on current events.

As the war in Ukraine goes on, Law portrays Russian President Vladimir Putin during his ascent to power in Olivier Assayas' The Wizard of the Kremlin.

Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania's latest film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, is set in Gaza. It tells the true story of a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in January 2024 by Israeli forces alongside six family members while trying to flee Gaza City.

The film uses the real audio recording of Hind pleading for help to emergency services.