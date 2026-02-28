New Wuthering Heights movie unleashes fresh wave of Brontë-mania

Haworth, UK - Perched on the edge of the rugged Yorkshire moors that inspired Emily Brontë to write her masterpiece Wuthering Heights, the quaint village of Haworth has long been a place of literary pilgrimage.

The new adaptation of Wuthering Heights starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie hit theaters on Valentine's Day. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Now the latest movie adaptation of her classic 1847 novel – starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi and with a Charli XCX soundtrack – is drawing a fresh influx of visitors.

It was here that Emily and her sisters, Charlotte and Anne, lived and wrote.

More than 150 years after the sisters' deaths, "the world is still fascinated with their stories," said Canadian retiree Nancy Marto, adding that being able to visit Haworth was "a dream come true".

"I think the fact that there is a new version of Wuthering Heights... speaks to the power of these authors, to Emily, but also to her sisters," she said.

Two weeks after the release of the film, picturesque Haworth in northwest England, with its narrow, cobbled streets and small stone houses, is packed.

The film, loosely based on the book, was one of the most anticipated of the year.

At the heart of the plot is the passionate relationship between Heathcliff, a boy of mysterious origins taken in by the wealthy Mr. Earnshaw and his daughter Catherine.

The moors, battered by the elements, play a central role in the novel, as well as in Emerald Fennell's film.