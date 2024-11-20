Rust movie makes world premiere three years after on-set shooting rocked Hollywood
Torun, Poland - The Western film Rust will get its world premiere on Wednesday at a Polish film festival, three years after its cinematographer was killed in a tragic on-set shooting.
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules in the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins, but his involuntary manslaughter trial collapsed earlier this year.
Hutchins' mother refused to attend the premiere "when there is still no justice for my daughter."
"Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and take responsibility for her death," Olga Solovey said Tuesday.
Director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will introduce the movie at the Camerimage Film Festival – known for celebrating cinematography – in Torun, northern Poland.
He said the "massive devastation" of the shooting left him an emotional wreck.
"Rust just became this sort of insane hurricane," he told AFP. "You're just left to sort of pick up the pieces."
The filmmaker admitted that he agonized over whether to complete the movie.
"I was definitely on the fence... There was a time when I thought I just didn't want to make movies anymore," he said.
He said what convinced him to finish it was learning that Hutchins's husband wanted her final work to be seen.
Camerimage said it was also Hutchins's "dream" to have her work shown at the festival, but that "Baldwin will not be there."
The Emmy-winning actor was holding a revolver during a rehearsal on set in New Mexico when a live round was fired, fatally wounding 42-year-old Hutchins.
In a tragic irony, the film centers on an accidental killing – a parallel that Souza called "unsettling."
"It's a strange one to unpack. When people hear about it, they generally fall silent for a few moments because they can't believe" it, he said.
Rust tragedy spurred on new Hollywood guidelines around weapon handling
Souza and Baldwin developed the script from research Souza was doing on the youngest person ever to be hanged in the Old West.
Rust tells the story of an outlaw who rides to rescue his 13-year-old grandson from execution for an accident being treated as murder.
The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter for accidentally loading Baldwin's prop gun with a live round.
Baldwin's own trial spectacularly collapsed in July when it emerged that prosecutors had not turned over a batch of bullets that detectives had found during their investigation.
Filming was halted by the fatal incident but completed last year on location in Montana.
Hutchins, a former journalist who grew up in Ukraine, had been named as one of the industry's rising stars in 2019 by American Cinematographer magazine.
While the tragedy prompted some calls for banning firearms from sets altogether, new Hollywood guidelines now specify that only an armorer can hand a weapon to an actor.
Prosecutors said Baldwin was handed the gun on set by the film's first assistant director, who later pleaded guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Souza said "the safety bulletin doesn't go quite far enough. I think they should mandate that no real weapons be used."
Cover photo: Collage: Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP & RAMSAY DE GIVE / POOL / AFP