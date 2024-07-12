Alec Baldwin Rust trial: Expert witness makes shocking revelation about live rounds

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Live rounds were found in the cartridge belts of Alec Baldwin and another actor on the set of Rust, a police technician testified Thursday at the Hollywood star's manslaughter trial over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Crime scene technician Marissa Poppell on Thursday testified that Alec Baldwin's cartridge belt on the set of Rust contained live rounds. © via REUTERS

Baldwin was holding a prop revolver during a rehearsal in a church when it fired a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding the movie's director in 2021.

Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician, testified that a number of live rounds were mixed in with dummy rounds on the set of the movie being filmed in New Mexico, where the trial is taking place.

Under questioning by Baldwin's attorney, Alex Spiro, on the second day of the trial, Poppell said a live round was found in Baldwin's bandolier.

"You had no reason to think that Mr Baldwin had any idea that was there?" Spiro asked.

"Correct," Poppell replied.

She said another actor on the set, Jensen Ackles, also had a live bullet in his bandolier and also had no reason to believe that he knew it was there either.

The jury was also shown photographs of ammunition boxes on a prop cart with live rounds mixed in with dummy bullets. The bullets are largely indistinguishable.