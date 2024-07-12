Alec Baldwin Rust trial: Expert witness makes shocking revelation about live rounds
Santa Fe, New Mexico - Live rounds were found in the cartridge belts of Alec Baldwin and another actor on the set of Rust, a police technician testified Thursday at the Hollywood star's manslaughter trial over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Baldwin was holding a prop revolver during a rehearsal in a church when it fired a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding the movie's director in 2021.
Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician, testified that a number of live rounds were mixed in with dummy rounds on the set of the movie being filmed in New Mexico, where the trial is taking place.
Under questioning by Baldwin's attorney, Alex Spiro, on the second day of the trial, Poppell said a live round was found in Baldwin's bandolier.
"You had no reason to think that Mr Baldwin had any idea that was there?" Spiro asked.
"Correct," Poppell replied.
She said another actor on the set, Jensen Ackles, also had a live bullet in his bandolier and also had no reason to believe that he knew it was there either.
The jury was also shown photographs of ammunition boxes on a prop cart with live rounds mixed in with dummy bullets. The bullets are largely indistinguishable.
Baldwin's lawyer denies star's responsiblity
During opening arguments on Wednesday, prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson accused Baldwin of violating basic gun safety rules and playing "make-believe" with a deadly weapon.
Baldwin had behaved in "a reckless manner" and "without due regard for the safety of others" on set, Johnson said, accusing him of failing to take weapons training seriously and regularly pointing firearms at people on set.
Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty.
Spiro, whose other clients include Elon Musk and Jay-Z, said Baldwin had no reason to believe the gun might be loaded, and was not responsible as an actor for checking the weapon's contents.
In his opening arguments, the defense lawyer focused blame on the movie's safety officials, including armorer Hannah Gutierrez, for allowing live rounds to be brought on set.
Gutierrez was convicted by the same court this year and is serving an 18-month sentence.
Cover photo: via REUTERS