Rust armorer to be sentenced over deadly on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Santa Fe, New Mexico - The armorer who loaded the gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust was set to be sentenced Monday by a US court .

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed leaves the courtroom during a break in her involuntary manslaughter trial at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico. © GABRIELA CAMPOS / POOL / AFP

Hannah Gutierrez faces up to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the budget Western.



Gutierrez's 10-day trial heard how the 26-year-old was ultimately responsible for the presence of six live rounds on the set – in clear violation of standard movie industry practices.

It also heard how she had repeatedly failed to follow basic safety rules, leaving guns unattended and allowing actors – including Baldwin – to wave weapons around.

Hutchins was hit by a bullet fired from the Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin was holding for a scene inside a wooden church on the New Mexico set. Director Joel Souza was wounded by the same bullet.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the movie, faces his own involuntary manslaughter trial in July. He denies the charge. If convicted, he too faces a possible 18 months in prison.

Dave Halls, the film's safety coordinator and assistant director, who handed Baldwin the loaded gun, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last year and was sentenced to six months' probation.

The tragedy sent shock waves through Hollywood and led to calls for a complete ban on the use of weapons on movie sets.

Industry insiders, however, insisted that rules were already in place to prevent such incidents, and that those working on Rust had not followed them.