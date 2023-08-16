Bruce Springsteen cancels tour dates amid mystery illness

Bruce Springsteen cancelled his tour stops in Philadelphia this week after an unnamed illness. © Collage: HANS KLAUS TECHT / APA / AFP & LISELOTTE SABROE / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP

The 73-year-old rock star was due to play with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday and Friday before the gigs were postponed.



A statement on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, to Springsteen's account on Wednesday did not specify what condition he has.

It said: "Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed."

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

Springsteen is on his first major tour in six years, with 31 dates played in Europe, and 31 shows in the US that began in August. Later this month, he has upcoming dates scheduled at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey – his home state – and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In March, he cancelled several planned performances in the US. He said that one postponement of a gig in Albany was due to illness.

He also missed a ceremony in April to receive the honor of New Jersey instating a "Bruce Springsteen Day" due to contracting Covid-19.