Bruce Springsteen gets his very own holiday - but misses the ceremony

West Long Branch, New Jersey - Rocker Bruce Springsteen was honored for his success by his home state in a very special way: He got his ver own holiday!

Bruce Springsteen was given the honor of his own holiday in New Jersey. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Talk about Glory Days!

On Saturday, the governor of New Jersey announced that from now on, September 23 is officially "Bruce Springsteen Day." The date is the star's birthday.

The move came one day after the 73-year-old played his first concert in seven years in his home state at the Prudential Center in Newark, which was completely sold out.

Governor Phil Murphy made the declaration at the inaugural American Music Honors, which were held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music on the Monmouth University campus.

Springsteen was scheduled to receive the honor in person, but he did not attend the event as he has Covid-19, the event announced. The evening was hosted by fellow New Jerseyan Jon Stewart.

The proclamation is meant to express Springsteen's importance to the Garden State.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time," Murphy said in a statement obtained by NJ.com.

"It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart.

Despite his fame and fortune, "The Boss" has remained loyal to his home state, not only singing about it in his songs, but also still living in Colts Neck, New Jersey, near where he was born.

But the musician is not the only star who has been given a holiday in New Jersey.