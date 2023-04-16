Bruce Springsteen gets his very own holiday - but misses the ceremony
West Long Branch, New Jersey - Rocker Bruce Springsteen was honored for his success by his home state in a very special way: He got his ver own holiday!
Talk about Glory Days!
On Saturday, the governor of New Jersey announced that from now on, September 23 is officially "Bruce Springsteen Day." The date is the star's birthday.
The move came one day after the 73-year-old played his first concert in seven years in his home state at the Prudential Center in Newark, which was completely sold out.
Governor Phil Murphy made the declaration at the inaugural American Music Honors, which were held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music on the Monmouth University campus.
Springsteen was scheduled to receive the honor in person, but he did not attend the event as he has Covid-19, the event announced. The evening was hosted by fellow New Jerseyan Jon Stewart.
The proclamation is meant to express Springsteen's importance to the Garden State.
"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time," Murphy said in a statement obtained by NJ.com.
"It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart.
Despite his fame and fortune, "The Boss" has remained loyal to his home state, not only singing about it in his songs, but also still living in Colts Neck, New Jersey, near where he was born.
But the musician is not the only star who has been given a holiday in New Jersey.
Which celebrities have a holiday in New Jersey?
In 2018, actor Danny Devito also got his own day of honor in New Jersey, on November 17.
"Now that I’m an icon and have a Danny DeVito Day, I’m going to try my best to get the tax incentive passed in New Jersey so that we can make movies in New Jersey," the 78-year-old told the New York Times.
Jon Bon Jovi and his rock band are another famous New Jersey crew who have a holiday of their own.
Governor Phil Murphy declared April 14 as Bon Jovi Day in 2018, in honor of the band's worldwide success.
Cover photo: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP