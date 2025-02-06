Elton John drops huge album news: "Feels like going into another era"

London, UK - Elton John revealed Thursday he will release a new studio album in early April, a year-and-a-half after winding down his glittering live career with a global farewell tour.

Elton John's revealed that his new album, Who Believes In Angels?, will be released on April 4. © Screenshot/Instagram/eltonjohn

John described Who Believes in Angels? – a collaboration with Brandi Carlile and co-written by John's long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin – as "one of the toughest I've ever made".

The album was written and recorded from scratch in 20 days in October 2023 at the Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles shortly after the end of the farewell tour.

"It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. 'Who Believes In Angels?' feels like going into another era and I'm pushing the door open to come into the future," John said in an Instagram post.

The announcement comes two months after the Rocket Man star revealed that an eye infection contracted last summer had severely affected his eyesight.

In December, he said the infection had left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he added.

A headline set at the Glastonbury festival in 2023 was his last UK performance as part of his 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which ended with an emotionally charged show in Stockholm, Sweden.

In January, he achieved his ninth UK number one album with Diamonds, a greatest hits compilation.