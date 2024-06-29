Elton John reveals whether he'll ever tour again

London, UK - Elton John has officially ended his touring career as the singer looks to concentrate more on his family life going forward.

Elton John has confirmed he doesn't plan to ever tour again. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the 77-year-old made it clear once again that he will not ever be going back on the road.

"The last show in Stockholm on the farewell tour after Glastonbury, I got in the car and went: 'Yes! yes!' We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there's no going back [after] that," the Tiny Dancer artist recalled.

John's husband, David Furnish, also spoke out about the musician's plans and explained that it's exciting for him to finally be able to spend more time at home with the family.



"We've got our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now," Furnish said. "We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life."

Their two children, who were born to a surrogate mother, are now eleven and thirteen years old.