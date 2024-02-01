Grammy Awards preview: Big year for women nominees shows serious progress

Los Angeles, California – Musicians and critics alike have long accused Grammy voters of ignoring the work of female artists. But this year, it's highly probable that women will take home the night's top prizes.

A Women In The Mix event kicked off the 66th Grammy Awards in LA on Thursday and saw (from l to r) Melody Chiu, Marcella Araica, Carly Pearce, and Jordin Sparks speak on the inclusion of women in the industry and at this year's awards show. © Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this Sunday's gala, seven of eight of the nominees in the Album and Record of the Year categories are women or gender-fluid, among them Taylor Swift, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo. It's a sea change many industry watchers see as long overdue.



"Women pop stars have gone from owning the red carpet discussion to owning the entire Grammys discussion," said Kristin Lieb, a professor at Emerson University, whose research focuses on entertainment marketing, music, and gender.

"That's a significant change," Lieb told AFP. "The framing is becoming more about their talent and charisma than their bodies and outfits."

Swift, SZA, and Rodrigo snagged chances at Grammy gold in both the Album and Record of the Year categories, joined by Miley Cyrus and indie supergroup boygenius.

Janelle Monáe and Lana Del Rey are also in the running for Album of the Year, while Billie Eilish and rising star Victoria Monet both nabbed top record nods.

And then there's Jon Batiste, the decorated jazz polymath who dominated the ceremony two years ago – and is the sole man up for both awards.

Lieb noted the slate is impressive for its representation of women as well as its inclusion of people identifying as gender-fluid or queer, including the members of boygenius, as well as Cyrus, Eilish, and Monáe.

It's a significant shift statistically: from 2012-2022, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California found that just 13.9% of nominees in major categories were women, and the rest were men.

At last year's Grammys gala, half the nominees for Best New Artist were women, as were one-third of the contenders for Song of the Year, which honors songwriting.



But in Record and Album of the Year, it was just 15 and 12% respectively.

Those statistics were particularly grim when paired with the now infamous words of former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow – who said that female artists who want recognition in a music industry that's historically sidelined and demeaned them should "step up."

Late last year, Portnow was sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman artist in 2018.