Musicians sound the alarm over AI impersonators: "Easiest scam in the world"

London, UK - Does the latest track by your favorite singer sound slightly off? You may be right. Fraudulent AI-generated tracks are increasingly appearing in artists' own profiles on streaming platforms, presented as their original work.

Folk singer Emily Portman poses for a photograph holding a laptop displaying a screenshot of a counterfeit album falsely claiming to be created by her in Sheffield, northern England. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

British folk musician Emily Portman got a shock in July when she received a message from a fan congratulating her on her new album – even though she hadn't released one since 2022.

That's when she discovered Orca on numerous streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The titles of the songs resembled something she might have created herself, but "very quickly I recognised it was AI-produced music," she said.

According to the independent artist, the AI behind Orca was trained on her previous albums, mimicking her folk-inspired instrumentation and lyrics.

"I just felt really uncomfortable and disturbed that people could be going to my profile ... and then think 'wow, what's this?'" she said.

Portman said people were fooled despite the "pristine perfection" of the vocals and "vacuous lyrics."

The musician couldn't identify the perpetrators of the fraud, but believes she knows how they operate.

Scammers claiming to be artists approach distribution companies, which then upload the music online without any identity checks, she said.