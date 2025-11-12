Artificial intelligence-created country song jumps to the top of US music charts

New York, New York - A country song featuring a male singer's voice generated by artificial intelligence reached the top of the US music charts for the first time this week.

Walk My Walk by Breaking Rust – an artist with no identity but widely reported by media to be powered by generative AI technology – made it to the top spot on Billboard magazine's chart ranking digital sales of country songs, according to data published Monday.

AI-generated songs are creeping onto the music charts in various scenes, and country music – a uniquely American genre made famous by artists like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks – is no exception.

On its social media and streaming profiles, Breaking Rust does not claim to have used AI to create its hit song.

But the fact that the voice on the track is not associated with any singer's name – and that the group's illustrations, photos, and clips were clearly created by AI – has led the music industry to label Breaking Rust an AI artist.

Several AI music identification software tools used by AFP all indicated, with a probability ranging from 60 to 90%, that Walk My Walk was indeed a song generated by AI.

The credits of the track mention Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor as the songwriter – a name that only appears online in association with the group Def Beats AI, which is clearly identified as an AI project.

Since the advent of AI generative platforms dedicated to music, such as Suno or Udio, songs entirely created with AI have been proliferating on streaming platforms.

In July, the creators of the Velvet Sundown project confirmed that the classic rock group was indeed a product of AI, after one of its tracks surpassed 1 million listens.