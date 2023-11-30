Shane MacGowan: Legendary Pogues singer-songwriter passes away

Dublin, Ireland - Shane MacGowan, legendary songwriter and lead singer of Celtic folk-punk band The Pogues, died aged 65 after a long illness, his wife announced Thursday.

"Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me... has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese," wrote MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clarke in an Instagram post.



MacGowan, who had been in and out of hospital in Dublin since July, is most famous for penning the 1987 Christmas classic Fairytale of New York, a duet with Kirsty MacColl.

Co-formed by MacGowan, the Pogues fused punk rock and Irish folk music. He was born in England but spent much of his childhood in Ireland with his mother's family.

The band's music often touched fundamentally Irish experiences, both at home and for the sprawling diaspora, with MacGowan's contribution recognized in a slew of tributes, including from Ireland's president, Michael D. Higgins.

"Shane will be remembered as one of music's greatest lyricists," he said in a statement. "So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them."