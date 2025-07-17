Singer Connie Francis, known for hits like Pretty Little Baby, has died

New York, New York - The music world has lost a legend, as singer Connie Francis has sadly died at the age of 87.

Connie Francis, known for top hits like Who's Sorry Now? and Pretty Little Baby, has sadly died at the age of 87. © Collage: IMAGO / Globe Entertainment & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Her longtime friend and manager, Ron Roberts, shared the sad news via Facebook on Thursday.

"it is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night," Roberts said.

"I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news."

Further details of her death are to be announced at a later date.

As reported by People, the musician had recently been battling health problems and was hospitalized earlier this month for "extreme pain."

The health scare caused her to cancel a few scheduled performances, but the cause of the pain was not publicly revealed.

Francis became famous around the world with hits such as 1958's Who's Sorry Now? and 1962's Pretty Little Baby, the latter of which recently exploded as a viral sound on TikTok.