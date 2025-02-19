Tony Awards 2025 gets a Wicked new host!

New York, New York - The Tony Awards are getting a wicked makeover with a brand-new host this year: none other than the greenified goddess Cynthia Erivo.

The Tony Awards will return to its legendary Radio City Music Hall Venue in New York on June 8, and be hosted by Cynthia Erivo. © Collage: Andrew H. Walker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/cynthiaerivo

Broadway goes good with green!

Cynthia Erivo may be having her best year yet. She's not only cemented her place across stage and screen with her heralded turn as Elphaba in this year's Wicked: Part I - aka, the most successful movie musical of all time.

Now, the Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner, and three-time Oscar nominee will host the 78th Annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of the 2024-2025 Broadway season in New York City.

This year's festivities will return to Radio City Music Hall on June 8, meaning Cynthia could shoulder hosting duties as the newest Oscar Award winner, where she's up for Best Actress on March 2. In addition to her Academy Award nomination, she's been recognized this year for her turn as the wicked green witch, opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda the good, and nabbed Golden Globe, SAG, Critics' Choice, NAACP, and BAFTA nods.

"I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor," the British actor-singer said of her latest accolade, hosting the Tonys.

"I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion."