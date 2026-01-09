Kate Middleton marks 44th birthday with emotional video about healing

London, UK - To mark Kate Middleton's 44th birthday, the British royal family has shared a new Instagram video in which the Princess of Wales opened up about her healing journey.

Kate Middleton opened up about how nature helped her heal in a new video shared on her 44th birthday. © ISABEL INFANTES / POOL / AFP

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration," Kate says in a calm voice in the clip shared Friday, which is just under two minutes long.

"Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing."

The video, titled Winter, shows a beautiful but deserted English landscape, where Kate is seen thoughtfully wandering through nature.

At one point, she holds her hand in a river, and at another, she looks out over the water.

The reflective message comes after Kate completed a grueling chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

"I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am," the 44-year-old says. "For the rivers within us flow with ease. Fears washed away, cleanse and purify."

In winter, we can find "peace with our tears" and learn "what it means to be alive," she adds.