Kate Middleton shares big update on cancer battle during visit to hospital where she was treated

London, UK - Kate Middleton said on Tuesday she was "in remission" from cancer after she and husband Prince William visited the specialist London hospital where she was treated.

Kate Middleton (r.) said she was "in remission" from cancer after she visited the specialist London hospital where she was treated. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

"It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focussed on recovery," the Princess of Wales posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital.

The couple thanked staff and met patients at the specialist cancer center operating across three sites in the capital.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," Kate wrote on Instagram.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

"We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional," she added.

The visit came as Kensington Palace announced that the couple had become the hospital's joint patrons.

As patrons, members of the royal family support over 3,000 organizations, such as charities and hospitals, by highlighting their work through visits.

"In my new role as joint patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," said the princess.

The visit was said to be "incredibly poignant" for the princess, who turned 43 last week.

The future queen, whose popularity is seen as key to maintaining the royals' position in a changing Britain, revealed last March she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.