Princess Kate Middleton delivers devastating cancer news in shock announcement

London, UK - After weeks of feverish speculation over her long absence from the public eye, Princess Kate Middleton revealed in a shock video statement that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Princess Kate Middleton revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery in January. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

Kate's cancer was discovered during her abdominal surgery back in January, and she addressed the devastating news in a video recorded at Windsor Castle with help from the BBC.

"The surgery was successful," the Princess of Wales said, "however tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate briefly referenced the widespread concern that her absence from the public had sparked, noting that she and William are "doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"We hope that you'll understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment," she added, ending off the video by asking for anyone who has been affected by cancer not to lose faith or hope.

"You are not alone," she said.

