King Charles to give landmark address to Congress honoring "shared history"

London, UK - King Charles III will give a landmark address to the US Congress on his first state visit this month, marking "shared history" and deep ties, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

King Charles III is set to address both chambers of Congress when he visits the US at the end of the month. © Alberto Pezzali / POOL / AFP

Making his first state visit to the US as monarch from April 27, Charles will address lawmakers from both chambers, accompanied by Queen Camilla, the royal communications team said.

Buckingham Palace said the four-day visit would "recognise the shared history of our two nations" as well as the "breadth" of current ties, with "deep people-to-people connections".

The king had faced calls from some British politicians for his US trip to be cancelled or delayed amid open disagreements between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the Iran war.

Starmer on Monday insisted the "very important" visit would go ahead, saying bonds built by the monarchy can "reach through the decades in a situation like this".

President Donald Trump has posted on his Truth Social platform that the visit "will be TERRIFIC".

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Charles would give an address to Congress on April 28, but Buckingham Palace did not give exact dates for the scheduled speech.