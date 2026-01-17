Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate ten years together with adorable 2016 throwback

Montecito, California - As social media hails 2026 the new 2016, Meghan Markle took part in the trend with a sweet throwback showcasing the early days of her romance with Prince Harry .

Meghan Markle (r.) and Prince Harry are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghan

On Friday, the 44-year-old shared a sweet post celebrating ten years with Harry with the caption, "When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there."

The post included both a photo and a video. The picture was taken in 2016 during a trip to Botswana – their third date, according to People.

The video, on the other hand, was recorded just a few days ago and shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dancing in love in the yard.

Per Meghan's caption, the clip was filmed by their daughter, four-year-old Lilibet.

While just about everyone is reminiscing on 2016 right now, the year holds a special meaning for Harry and Meghan, as it's the year they first met.

The former actor and the 41-year-old royal were set up on a blind date at the beginning of July, and there was an instant spark.

Their engagement followed just over a year later, announcing the news in November 2017. The couple went on to host their glamorous wedding in May 2018.