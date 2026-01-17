Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate ten years together with adorable 2016 throwback
Montecito, California - As social media hails 2026 the new 2016, Meghan Markle took part in the trend with a sweet throwback showcasing the early days of her romance with Prince Harry.
On Friday, the 44-year-old shared a sweet post celebrating ten years with Harry with the caption, "When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there."
The post included both a photo and a video. The picture was taken in 2016 during a trip to Botswana – their third date, according to People.
The video, on the other hand, was recorded just a few days ago and shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dancing in love in the yard.
Per Meghan's caption, the clip was filmed by their daughter, four-year-old Lilibet.
While just about everyone is reminiscing on 2016 right now, the year holds a special meaning for Harry and Meghan, as it's the year they first met.
The former actor and the 41-year-old royal were set up on a blind date at the beginning of July, and there was an instant spark.
Their engagement followed just over a year later, announcing the news in November 2017. The couple went on to host their glamorous wedding in May 2018.
Their family bliss came with the arrival of son Archie in May 2019, followed by daughter Lilibet in June 2021.
Cover photo: Collage: Screesnshots/Instagram/@meghan