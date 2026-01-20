Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tap big-name PR firm after another publicist resigns
Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hired a well-known Hollywood PR firm – shortly after the couple's 11th publicist resigned.
Meghan is no stranger to the agency, as she had already worked with the firm herself before her marriage to Harry – while still pursuing her acting career.
As Page Six reported, the two are now working with Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis again.
The agency also looks after actor Leonardo DiCaprio and late-night host Jimmy Fallon, among others, and is considered one of the most renowned PR firms in the US.
The move came after their previous publicist, Meredith Maines, resigned in December – shortly after Harry and Meghan had the pictures of them at Kris Jenner's birthday party mysteriously deleted.
Insiders reported that this was the "final straw" for Maines, who is not the first person to quit the position.
Prince Harry is back in the UK as royal reunion rumors swirl
The breath of fresh air in PR could be good for the Sussexes, as Harry has wanted peace with the royal family for a long time – and he has probably never been closer to this goal.
In just a few weeks' time, the Sussexes could regain the police protection in the UK they lost after moving out of the country.
The 41-year-old has repeatedly emphasized that he would not bring his wife and children back to his home country without this protection.
Harry himself traveled to the UK over the weekend and is expected to give evidence in court later this week in a case against a newspaper publisher.
He is expected to remain in his former home country until Friday. It is not yet clear whether he will meet with his father, King Charles.
However, all signs point to a possible reconciliation.
Harry has already sent the King an invitation to the Invictus Games, which he founded.
In recent months, he's repeatedly emphasized that he wants peace with his father – after all, he does not know how much time he has left to repair this relationship.
Cover photo: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP