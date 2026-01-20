Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tap big-name PR firm after another publicist resigns

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hired a well-known Hollywood PR firm – shortly after the couple's 11th publicist resigned.

Meghan Markle (l.) and Prince Harry have teamed up with a high-profile Hollywood PR firm. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Meghan is no stranger to the agency, as she had already worked with the firm herself before her marriage to Harry – while still pursuing her acting career.

As Page Six reported, the two are now working with Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis again.

The agency also looks after actor Leonardo DiCaprio and late-night host Jimmy Fallon, among others, and is considered one of the most renowned PR firms in the US.

The move came after their previous publicist, Meredith Maines, resigned in December – shortly after Harry and Meghan had the pictures of them at Kris Jenner's birthday party mysteriously deleted.

Insiders reported that this was the "final straw" for Maines, who is not the first person to quit the position.