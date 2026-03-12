King Harry instead of William? Princess Diana reportedly prepared him for the throne!
London, UK - Was Prince Harry supposed to become king one day? A royal insider has now revealed that Princess Diana even prepared her youngest son for the throne!
According to People, although Prince William knew his destiny early on, he was rather shy and reserved when it came to his future role as head of the royal family.
His mother quickly realized this, and confided in a close friend.
"I think William has been a bit of a surprise. He was a shy young man," royal writer Richard Kay dished.
"Certainly, when his mother was still alive, she would tell me that she never really thought that William wanted the 'top job,' as she called it. The idea that he would one day wear the crown."
Diana had, therefore, also thought about what possibilities there were for Harry to one day follow in his father's footsteps, according to which she is said to have often called the now 41-year-old "Good King Harry."
But Kay also made it clear: "Things haven't worked out like that, and I think we are all rather grateful that they haven't."
William and Harry haven't spoken to each other for years
Instead, William has grown into his role and embraced his destiny - with his wife, Kate Middleton, by his side.
"He recognizes that some of the aspects of modern monarchy is antediluvian and doesn't resonate well with the modern public, and I think he is aware that he's going to have to make some big changes to ensure its survival," Kay said of the 43-year-old heir to the throne.
Although William is now ready for his future role, he hasn't spoken to his brother for years.
Since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties in 2020, the siblings have been at odds – not in the least because of the shocking accusations the Sussexes made against the family.
