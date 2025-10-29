Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for World Series date night in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles Dodgers got some royal support on Tuesday as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cheered the team on during Game 4 of the World Series.

Meghan Markle (l.) and Prince Harry were in the stands to cheer on Meghan's hometown team during Game 4 of the World Series. © Collage: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The couple enjoyed a rare public date night at Dodger Stadium to catch Meghan's hometown team take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB championship series.

The 44-year-old former actor sported a white button-down with dark pants and a sweater thrown over her shoulders.

Harry donned a similar look with a white tee paired with a black blazer, while both stars wore Dodgers baseball caps to show their team pride.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the Sussexes' support wasn't enough to carry them to a victory, as the Blue Jays nabbed the win in a 6-1 game.

Meghan grew up in the Los Angeles area, and while she lived in the UK with the 41-year-old son of King Charles after their 2018 wedding, the two moved to the US in 2020.

They ultimately settled in Montecito, California, after stepping down from their roles as working members of the royal family.