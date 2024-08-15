Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in Colombia for anti-discrimination visit

Bogotá, Colombia - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Colombia Thursday to participate in a series of events against discrimination and cyber-harassment at the invitation of Vice President Francia Marquez.

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle (c.) were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez. © via REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet women and young people as part of a program seeking to "make visible and address a problem that today concerns all of humanity: cyber-bullying, violence in digital environments and discrimination," Marquez said at a press conference.



In the capital, Bogotá, the ex-royals will attend a university forum on a "responsible digital future."

They will then travel to the Caribbean city of Cartagena, where press reports said they would visit the village of San Basilio de Palenque, founded by escaped slaves in the 18th century.

The last stop on their tour, which ends Sunday, will be the western city of Cali, whose mayor has said the couple would attend an Afro-music festival there.

In all three cities, the royals will have "meetings with young women [and] social leaders," added Marquez, the first Black woman to serve as vice president of the South American country.

Meghan, who is mixed-race, has in the past reported being the target of discrimination.