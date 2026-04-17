Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with survivors of Bondi Beach massacre

Sydney, Australia - Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle visited Australia's Bondi Beach on Friday to meet survivors of last year's mass shooting at the famed surf spot.

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle spoke with survivors of the deadly mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach last year. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

A father-and-son duo are accused of murdering 15 people last December in an antisemitic shooting spree targeting a beachside Hanukkah festival.

Harry and Meghan toured Bondi on the last day of their whistle-stop trip down under, walking the sand barefoot flanked by first responders from the Bondi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

They later spoke with Jewish community leaders and survivors of Australia's worst mass shooting in three decades.

Photos showed the couple listening intently as they spoke to survivor Elon Zizerb, who was shot multiple times while shielding his children.

Harry and Meghan have largely received a warm welcome in Australia, although some critics have questioned the use of taxpayer money to provide protection for the pair.

The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later relocated to the US after a bitter royal family rift.

They are raising their two young children in California, as Harry now seeks to repair relations with his father – who remains the head of state in Australia.

Naveed Akram and his father Sajid, are accused of opening fire on a Hanukkah celebration at the Sydney beach in December.