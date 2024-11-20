Jelly Roll tattoos Prince Harry in crazy new promo video for the Invictus Games

New York, New York - The mystery behind Prince Harry 's unexpected tattoo adventures in New York City earlier this year has finally been solved in a surprising new promo video!

Prince Harry appeared in a promo video for the Invictus Games alongside Jelly Roll. © Collage: AFP/Ethan Cairns/Getty Images & AFP/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Back in September, Prince Harry was spotted entering a celebrity tattoo shop in New York City, immediately sparking gossip over whether he had made the leap and got himself an inking.

Now, the mystery has been solved after the Duke of Sussex appeared in a promotional video posted by musician Jelly Roll and the Invictus Games on Instagram, showing the prince in a tattoo parlor.

"How many people can say they tatted a Prince," the post was captioned. "I am so thrilled to be performing at Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Closing Ceremonies on February 16, 2025!"

Beginning with the words "A Deal is a Deal," the Instagram video starts with the British royal sitting in a tattooing chair, waiting for Jelly Roll.