Jelly Roll tattoos Prince Harry in crazy new promo video for the Invictus Games
New York, New York - The mystery behind Prince Harry's unexpected tattoo adventures in New York City earlier this year has finally been solved in a surprising new promo video!
Back in September, Prince Harry was spotted entering a celebrity tattoo shop in New York City, immediately sparking gossip over whether he had made the leap and got himself an inking.
Now, the mystery has been solved after the Duke of Sussex appeared in a promotional video posted by musician Jelly Roll and the Invictus Games on Instagram, showing the prince in a tattoo parlor.
"How many people can say they tatted a Prince," the post was captioned. "I am so thrilled to be performing at Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Closing Ceremonies on February 16, 2025!"
Beginning with the words "A Deal is a Deal," the Instagram video starts with the British royal sitting in a tattooing chair, waiting for Jelly Roll.
Did Prince Harry actually get a tattoo?
"Do you know, I could not believe it when they called me and told me that Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo," Jelly Roll says after greeting Harry.
After a short exchange between Harry and Jelly Roll, the son of King Charles reluctantly agrees to get an Invictus Games tattoo if the Wild Ones singer agrees to perform at the event.
At the end of the video, it is all revealed to be a ruse by Jelly Roll to tattoo "I am Jelly Roll" on the prince's neck. Harry swears, and the video ends with an advertisement for the Invictus Games. It is unclear if the tattoo is real.
Founded by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international sporting event held for servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, who have been wounded or injured in the line of duty.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Ethan Cairns/Getty Images & AFP/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images