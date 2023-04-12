Prince Harry will be attending King Charles III's coronation alone!

London, UK - Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles III’s coronation, but Meghan Markle will miss the historic occasion and stay in California with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Harry (l.) will attend his father King Charles III’s coronation, but Meghan Markle will miss the historic occasion. © REUTERS

Harry, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be there to witness Charles and stepmother the Queen Consort be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But the occasion will be less awkward than it might have been, with Meghan not traveling to the UK and instead staying in Montecito, California with the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Palace said in a brief statement on Wednesday: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May."

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The news ends months of speculation about whether the couple would show up to the king’s big day, but will undoubtedly see the tabloid press accusing Meghan of snubbing the monarch and the royal family.