Prince William's parenting rule sparks "tense issue" with George

London, UK - It's normal for children to argue with their parents from time to time, and the royals are no exception!

Prince William (r.) recently revealed that one of his parenting rules has become a "tense issue" with his eldest son, 12-year-old George. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP & DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have decided not to allow their three children to have cell phones, and as Page Six reports, their eldest son, 12-year-old George, is not happy about it!

During his recent trip to Brazil, the 43-year-old heir to the throne admitted that it's been "really hard" to protect his kids from social media and admitted that it's become "a tense issue" with George.

Still, William said he thinks his son "understands" why they don't want the kids having phones just yet.

The eldest son of King Charles III explained further that since the internet is his main issue with giving kids cell phones, he's open to letting them have a phone without it.

"I think children can access too much stuff they don't need to see online, and so having a phone and text message, the old sort of 'brick phone' as they call them, I think that's fine," he said, adding that he'd be willing to give George one of these phones when he begins high school.