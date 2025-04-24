Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveil memorial for children "lost to social media"

New York, New York - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Thursday called for stronger protections for children on social media saying "enough is not being done" as they unveiled a memorial in New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called for stronger protections for children on social media, saying "enough is not being done" as they unveiled a new memorial. © CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"We want to make sure that things are changed so that... no more kids are lost to social media," the British prince told the BBC after he and Meghan unveiled a tribute to children who have died due to the dangers of the internet.

The "Lost Screen Memorial" is part of a project by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit Archewell Foundation to support parents whose children have been affected by online dangers.

The one-day installation is made up of 50 enlarged smartphone screens displaying photos of children who died "as a result of the harm they suffered on social media".

According to the prince, who cut ties with the British royal family in 2020 and moved to California in the US, tech firms are "getting away" with sub-par protections by citing privacy reasons.

"We're just grateful that our kids are too young to be on social media at this point," said Harry, who has a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet, with Meghan, adding that "life is better off social media".

The couple is committed to "creating a safer digital world," according to their website, and says they have been troubled by their treatment on social media and the British press.