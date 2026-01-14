Bridgerton cast dazzles in Paris as season 4 promises "Cinderella with a twist"

Paris, France - The promoters of Bridgerton, the most English of TV series , chose Paris Wednesday to launch the fourth season of the hit show whose key plotline promises to be "Cinderella with a twist", according to star Yerin Ha.

Bridgerton celebrated the premiere of its fourth season in Paris on Wednesday. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Several hundred fans thronged outside the Palais Brongniart in central Paris, whose steps and columns had been decorated in the show's colors, with a walkway decorated like an English garden for the stars.

The latest installment revolves around the powerful Bridgerton family's second son, the rakish Benedict (Luke Thompson), who falls under the spell of the mysterious Sophie Baek, unaware that, like Cinderella, she is a servant.

"I'd say it's a bit of Cinderella with a twist, and it's not quite Cinderella. It's a class struggle, forbidden love story," Australian-Korean actor Yerin Ha, who plays Baek, told AFP.

Releasing on Netflix on January 29, the season tackles numerous themes through its intrigues, including relations between nobles and servants, rape, disability, and the sex lives of women after menopause.

Baek's cruel mistress – and stepmother – is played by Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter saga.

According to Netflix, Bridgerton has consistently ranked among the platform's most popular content since its launch in 2020, holding spots in the global Top 10 for several weeks at a time.