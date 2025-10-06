Bari Weiss appointed as new editor-in-chief of CBS News after Paramount buys out "The Free Press"

New York, New York - Political commentator Bari Weiss recently announced that she has been named Editor-in-Chief of CBS News .

In a column shared on Monday, Weiss revealed that The Free Press – which she co-founded in 2021 – was being acquired by Paramount, CBS's parent company.

While she will continue as CEO and editor-in-chief of The Free Press, the acquisition helped land her another job.

"As of today, I am editor-in-chief of CBS News, working with new colleagues on the programs that have impacted American culture for generations – shows like 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning – and shaping how millions of Americans read, listen, watch, and, most importantly, understand the news in the 21st century," Weiss wrote.

This announcement comes after Paramount officially merged with Skydance Media in July, which has led to major shifts in the company.

Prior to the deal, Paramount settled a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over claims that CBS maliciously edited a 60 Minutes segment during the 2024 presidential elections. Notably, CBS also canceled comedian Stephen Colbert's late-night show, in which he regularly mocked the president.

Critics have since argued the decision to settle was made in order to appease Trump, as approval from his Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was needed for the merger.