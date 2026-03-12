Billie Eilish to make movie acting debut in adaptation of an iconic novel!

Billie Eilish is reportedly in "advanced talks" to take on the leading role in a new movie adaptation of The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath. © IMAGO / AFF-USA

According to a Wednesday report from Deadline, the 24-year-old singer is in "advanced talks" to star in an upcoming film adaptation of The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath.

The outlet reports that Sarah Polley, who wrote and directed the Oscar-winning drama Women Talking in 2022, is set to direct the movie.

The Bell Jar, published in 1963, is a semi-autobiographical work that follows a 19-year-old woman named Esther Greenwood and her struggles with mental illness.

Billie, who is reportedly attached to play Esther, has not appeared in any movies before, but she made her overall acting debut in 2023 with her role in the Prime Video TV series Swarm.

The Grammy winner revealed at the time that she always dreamt of acting, but had been "reluctant" to admit it, as she didn't feel confident in her skills.