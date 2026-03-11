Bullying and beatings? New Harry Potter TV show rocked by on-set drama

London, UK - Serious allegations are shaking up the filming of the new Harry Potter TV series : behind the scenes, bullying and violence are said to be the order of the day. Now, those responsible are facing drastic consequences.

Dominic McLaughlin (11) will play Harry Potter. © AIDAN MONAGHAN / HBO / HBO / AFP

On the set of the eagerly awaited show about the world's most famous wizard, things don't seem to be at all enchanting.

According to a report in The Sun, there have been repeated incidents of bullying during filming in the past – both between the adult and underage actors in the series.

But that's not all: two 12-year-old extras are even said to have come to blows after getting into a fight on the studio lot.

"I'm going to get you after filming," one teenager threatened his colleague.

A source told the newspaper that there were "a lot of youngsters on set" who did not all get along.

In order to improve the working atmosphere going forward, the production company now wants to crack down.