Which Summer House castmate won the Season 7 reunion?

Compared to Summer House reunions of the past, the show's season 7 reunion was – for the most part – tame. But, which cast member "won" this season's reunion?

By Taylor Kamnetz

New York, New York - Compared to Summer House reunions of the past, the show's season 7 reunion was – for the most part – tame. But, which cast member "won" the reunion now that part one and two have aired? TAG24 has a few thoughts.

If Andy Cohen were a cast member of Summer House, he would've won the latest reunion! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/k & thefacebykase There's nothing like seeing growth happen right before your eyes, and that's what viewers of Summer House, Bravo's hit reality TV show, witnessed during the show's seventh season. Sure, some friendships hit the fan, such as Danielle Olivera's fallout with fellow "tres amigos" members Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. However, now that both parts of the season seven reunion special have aired, Summer House fans have conflicting opinions on who "won" the reunion special top to bottom. While it'd be easy to say Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen won the reunion for his iconic breakdown of the beef between Danielle and Lindsay, and for asking each cast member the valid questions that have flooded the show's dedicated Twitter hashtag throughout the season, it's time to remind everyone that Cohen is (sadly) not a castmate. With that being said, there are a few members of the cast who can be ruled out of the running automatically.

Who won Summer House's season 7 reunion?

Though a few Summer house castmates showed growth this season, it was Amanda Batula (r.) who ultimately won the reunion. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lindshubbs & amandabatula Right off the bat, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Kory Keefer, Sam Feher, Mya Allen, and Chris Leoni can be eliminated from the running for the sole fact that none of the above really had much to say. After all, you can't win the game if you're not playing the game. While Lindsay and Danielle seem to have gained some understanding and perspective, their inability to grasp the other's point of view in an empathetic way rules them out. However, we do hope these two can work things out, so Danielle can celebrate Lindsay's happy ever after with Carl come November! That leaves Gabby Prescod, Amanda Batula, her husband Kyle Cook, and Carl himself as the final three. Sadly, thee can only be one winner of the season seven reunion. Given that Carl unnecessarily stood up to shout numerous times, as if Danielle, Andy, and Kyle could hear him better if he were standing, he must be eliminated, as well. Though Gabby offered up some stellar takes and did so with maturity and grace, she's a newbie this season, so she could be putting on for the cameras in hopes of securing a contract next season – who knows. Between Kyle and Amanda, the obvious choice is the mullet man's better half. Given how well Amanda handled Lindsay and Carl's emotionally activated outbursts, along with the fact that she not only was able to diffuse many situations through empathy and elite word choice, it's clear: Amanda is the champion of the reunion.