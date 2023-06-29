Summer House castmates throw down in music festival style amid season 8 speculation

Westhampton, New York - As Summer House fans wait for an official update regarding the TV show 's potential eighth season, members of the cast are living it up in festival style!

Carl Radke (l.), Lindsay Hubbard (center l.), Samantha Feher (center r.), and Kory Keefer attend Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, New York. © Screenshot/Instagram/carlradke

While viewers of Bravo's reality TV show Summer House continue to wonder about the future of the show and whether there will be a season eight, it seems members of the cast aren't letting the public uncertainty keep them from living their best lives!

Recently, original cast members and future husband and wife duo Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard took over Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton Beach with the help of two fresh faces on season seven: Samantha Feher and Kory Keefer.

Their double-date was likely due to a partnership with fitness energy drink brand Celsius, as the company was a sponsor for the event, and often partners with Bravo reality TV stars – such as members of the Summer House cast.

Aside from the good vibes and good times, social media users couldn't help but sound off about the fashion choices taking place in Carl's carousel post on Instagram.