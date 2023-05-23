Summer House's season 7 finale has Twitter users beefing about the state of the cast

Southampton, New York - The season 7 finale for Bravo's hit TV show Summer House has come and gone, but it seems there's still bad blood amongst fans of the show, causing viewers to sound off about select castmates on social media.

Summer House's season 7 finale has viewers wondering whether a few castmates have a future with the show. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lindshubbs & danielleolivera

It's safe to say that the seventh season of Summer House has included minimal highs and an endless list of lows.

While the latest season ended much stronger than it kicked off, it's become glaringly obvious to viewers of the reality TV show that a change-up needs to take place - and fast.

Aside from the fact that fans of the show seem more interested in the cast's professional and social lives in the Big Apple than their weekends in the Hamptons, two castmates caused quite a bit of chatter amongst viewers on social media: Danielle Olivera and Mya Allen.

Nearly every episode in Summer House's seventh season featured Danielle losing her cool over her former BFFs Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's romantic relationship.

While it's understandable that Danielle may be upset about the dynamics of their friendship shifting, she never actually said that – at least not in the final cuts viewers witnessed.

One Bravo fan account tweeted, "I wonder how different things would be if Danielle just said to Lindsay, 'My relationship is crumbling, and I feel isolated, and it's just making the new dynamic a little harder for me, but im still happy for you guys.'"

Honestly, that's a valid take. But instead of doing so, Danielle proceeded to tear down Carl and Lindsay's relationship – something Mya joined in on, too.