Summer House's season 7 finale has Twitter users beefing about the state of the cast
Southampton, New York - The season 7 finale for Bravo's hit TV show Summer House has come and gone, but it seems there's still bad blood amongst fans of the show, causing viewers to sound off about select castmates on social media.
It's safe to say that the seventh season of Summer House has included minimal highs and an endless list of lows.
While the latest season ended much stronger than it kicked off, it's become glaringly obvious to viewers of the reality TV show that a change-up needs to take place - and fast.
Aside from the fact that fans of the show seem more interested in the cast's professional and social lives in the Big Apple than their weekends in the Hamptons, two castmates caused quite a bit of chatter amongst viewers on social media: Danielle Olivera and Mya Allen.
Nearly every episode in Summer House's seventh season featured Danielle losing her cool over her former BFFs Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's romantic relationship.
While it's understandable that Danielle may be upset about the dynamics of their friendship shifting, she never actually said that – at least not in the final cuts viewers witnessed.
One Bravo fan account tweeted, "I wonder how different things would be if Danielle just said to Lindsay, 'My relationship is crumbling, and I feel isolated, and it's just making the new dynamic a little harder for me, but im still happy for you guys.'"
Honestly, that's a valid take. But instead of doing so, Danielle proceeded to tear down Carl and Lindsay's relationship – something Mya joined in on, too.
Summer House fans question Mya Allen's antics in the season 7 finale
A fan of the show pointed this out, writing: "Danielle saying she would have been there with fireworks to celebrate for linds and Carl… girl you screamed into a pillow and talked shit to everyone at their engagement party lol like what."
But it wasn't just the shade thrown Lindsay and Carl's way that has viewers questioning the current cast of Summer House characters.
While Mya was undoubtedly there for Danielle after her seemingly friendship-ending conversation with Lindsay during the finale, it doesn't change the fact that she seems more interested in talking about others while mic'd up than discussing her own reality on camera.
It's understandable that cast members on a reality TV show may want to keep some things private. However, Mya took things to the next level when trying to have a serious conversation about cheating allegations with her then-boyfriend.
Instead of dishing it out on camera like every other member of the cast has done for seven seasons, Mya proceeded to run around the house, looking for a place to hide, while telling her man to cover his mic for their real talk convo.
This clearly did not sit will with Summer House stans, as one tweeted: "Mya shouldn’t be in reality tv. It’s not for everyone. She is guarded and doesn’t want to show us the bad and the ugly. Which is fine. But everyone else has to do it. This is why she doesn’t connect with the viewers."
The jury's out about whether there will be a season eight, and who may return if there is. However, there's one final hurdle for the Summer House cast: the reunion.
Summer House's two-part reunion will kick off on May 29 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lindshubbs & danielleolivera