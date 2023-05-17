World's largest Banksy art collection heads to London

London, UK - The world's largest collection of original and authenticated Banksy artwork is set to go on display in London.

A visitor taking in the work of Banksy during the art exhibition The World of Banksy in Rome. London will host the largest collection of his works to date in July. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Art of Banksy, featuring more than 110 pieces from the anonymous British street artist, will open on Regent Street in July.

Visitors will be able to see works that brought Banksy international notoriety, such as Girl With Balloon, Flower Thrower, and Rude Copper, alongside others that are going on display for the first time.

The exhibition also focuses on Banksy's Dismaland, The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, and recent artworks acknowledging the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Art of Banksy has brought the works to more than 1.5 million visitors in 15 cities across the globe, though it is not curated or authorized by the artist himself.

The London exhibition will, for the first time, see close associates of the mysterious artist share their personal stories and give unique insight into some of the famous images.

The anonymous testimonials will also share details of how the headline-grabbing street art stunts were devised.