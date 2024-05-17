Elon Musk confirms major development in Twitter to X transformation

San Francisco, California - The social network formerly known as Twitter has fully migrated over to X.com, owner Elon Musk said on Friday.

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter has officially moved to X.com. © LOIC VENANCE / AFP

The billionaire head of Tesla, SpaceX, and other companies bought Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022 and announced the rebrand to X last July.



Although the logo and branding were changed to "X," the domain name remained Twitter.com until Friday.

"All core systems are now on X.com," Musk wrote on X, posting an image of a logo of a white X on a blue circle.

Queries to Twitter.com redirected users to X.com on Friday morning, though the original domain name still appeared on some browsers.

Musk has repeatedly used the letter X in the branding of his companies, starting in 1999 with his attempt to set up an online financial superstore called X.com.

When he bought Twitter, he set up a company called X Corp to close the deal.