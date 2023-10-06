Nobel Peace Prize goes to jailed Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi

Oslo, Norway - The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to imprisoned women's rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi, honored for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.

Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi (r.) has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the oppression of women in her country. © Collage: via REUTERS

Mohammadi was recognized "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.



Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail for her campaign against the mandatory hijab for women and the death penalty.

She is the vice-president of the Defenders of Human Rights Centre founded by Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi, herself a Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2003.

"Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes," Reiss-Andersen said.