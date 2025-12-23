Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in London

London, UK - London police on Tuesday arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers, Palestinian activist groups said.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Tuesday after she showed support for Palestine Action at a demonstration in London. © - / PRISONERS FOR PALESTINE / AFP

Thunberg's arrest makes her the highest-profile person to be detained by police since the government banned the Palestine Action group under anti-terror laws.

"Greta Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the Prisoners for Palestine lock-on protest," Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.

Thunberg was holding a sign reading "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide", it added, referring to Israel's assault on Gaza that has been deemed genocidal by countless experts and rights groups.

The 22-year-old was among hundreds of people who boarded a flotilla in October that tried to break through the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza.

City of London Police said officers had arrested three people on suspicion of criminal damage at a building in London's financial quarter.

It said the arrests came after "hammers and red paint were used to damage a building".

"A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them, and bring them into police custody," a statement said.

"A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000," it added.

The government outlawed Palestine Action in July after activists broke into an air force base and caused an estimated £7 million ($9.3 million) of damage.