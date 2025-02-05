Alabama set to put convicted murder to death with controversial execution method

Atmore, Alabama - A serial rapist and murderer is to be put to death by nitrogen gas in Alabama on Thursday, the fourth use of the controversial execution method in the southern state.

Demetrius Frazier was sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1991 murder of 40-year-old Pauline Brown, a mother of two, in the Alabama city of Birmingham. © Handout / Alabama Department of Corrections / AFP

Frazier was found guilty of breaking into Brown's apartment, raping her, and shooting her in the head. The jury voted 10-2 to recommend the death penalty.

According to court documents, Frazier, who is Black, accused the predominantly white jury during his trial of being racist.

Frazier was previously convicted of rape and the 1992 murder of a 14-year-old girl, Crystal Kendrick, in the northern state of Michigan.

Michigan does not have the death penalty, and Frazier was serving a life sentence there for Kendrick's murder and for two separate rape convictions.

He was transferred to Alabama in 2011, and appeals seeking to have him sent back to Michigan to serve his life sentence have been rejected.

His appeals claiming that the nitrogen gas method of execution amounts to cruel and unusual punishment have also been denied.

Frazier is to be put to death at a prison in Atmore, Alabama, with the execution tentatively scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM Central Time on Thursday.