Alabama carries out third nitrogen gas execution despite torture warnings

Atmore, Alabama - An Alabama man convicted of the murder of a hitchhiker was put to death by nitrogen gas on Thursday, officials said, the third use of the controversial execution method in the state this year.

The execution of Carey Grayson (49) was conducted at the William Holman Correctional Facility in the town of Atmore, where he was pronounced dead at 6:33 PM local time, the state's prison authority said in a statement.

"Alabama has successfully used nitrogen hypoxia to carry out Carey Grayson's execution," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. "Tonight, justice has been served."

Grayson was sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of Vickie Deblieux (37), who was killed while hitchhiking from Tennessee to visit her mother in Louisiana.

Media witnesses said Grayson cursed at a prison warden when asked if he had a final statement and made an obscene gesture.

They said Grayson shook his head from side to side when the gas began to flow into the mask over his face. He gasped for several minutes before he stopped moving and was pronounced dead.

Grayson, who was 19 at the time, and three other teenagers offered Deblieux a ride but took her instead to a wooded area where they beat her to death and mutilated her body, according to court documents.

She was stabbed 180 times, one of her lungs had been removed, and her fingers and thumbs were cut off.

"Over 30 years ago, Grayson and his accomplices brutally murdered a complete stranger and mutilated her body," Marshall's statement read. "It takes a truly vicious monster to commit this kind of crime."