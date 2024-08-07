Alabama set to carry out second nitrogen gas execution after lawsuit settled

Montgomery, Alabama - Alabama is due to execute Alan Eugene Miller by nitrogen gas later this year after the state attorney general's office settled a lawsuit in the case.

A protest sign against the death penalty stands outside of W.C. Coleman Correction Facility in Atmore, Alabama. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Miller's case argued that the protocol for his planned execution by nitrogen hypoxia violated his constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought forward again, while the terms remain confidential.

"The resolution of this case confirms that Alabama’s nitrogen hypoxia system is reliable and humane," Alabama's Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

"Miller’s complaint was based on media speculation that Kenneth Smith suffered cruel and unusual punishment in the January 2024 execution, but what the State demonstrated to Miller’s legal team undermined that false narrative. Miller’s execution will go forward as planned in September."

In January, Smith became the first known person in the nation to be put to death with nitrogen gas, a method human rights advocates have denounced as a form of torture.